This Working Life: ‘I’m a firm believer in recruiting for attitude over experience’

Sinéad D’Arcy is the head of the Jameson International Graduate Programme at Irish Distillers. Originally from Collooney in Co Sligo, the 42-year-old began her career as a teacher, before moving into recruitment followed by graduate management. Each year Jameson recruits 15 to 30 graduates for 13-month contracts in 35 markets. Dubbed “brand ambassadors,” they work across marketing, sales, event management and content creation. Irish Distillers sells spirits and wines and employs 600 people in Dublin,...