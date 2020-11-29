Sunday November 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

This Working Life: ‘I’m a firm believer in recruiting for attitude over experience’

You can teach people almost anything, says Sinéad D’Arcy, head of Jameson’s graduate programme – but when it comes to the right attitude, they either have it or they don’t

29th November, 2020
Sinéad D’Arcy, head of Jameson’s graduate programme: ‘It’s just as important for you to understand your boss as it is for them to understand you’ Pic: Chris Bellew

Sinéad D’Arcy is the head of the Jameson International Graduate Programme at Irish Distillers. Originally from Collooney in Co Sligo, the 42-year-old began her career as a teacher, before moving into recruitment followed by graduate management. Each year Jameson recruits 15 to 30 graduates for 13-month contracts in 35 markets. Dubbed “brand ambassadors,” they work across marketing, sales, event management and content creation. Irish Distillers sells spirits and wines and employs 600 people in Dublin,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing careers in corporate Ireland this week

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago

This Working Life: Six tips for conducting online interviews

Virtual job interviews can be nerve-wracking for candidates – but the process can be difficult for employers too. Here‘s how to make it easier

Karen O'Reilly | 3 hours ago

Insight: Be clear about your staff’s annual leave entitlements

Employers have the discretion to decide when their employees take their time off

Alan Hickey | 1 week ago