This Working Life: ‘I share our knowledge freely. The return is huge’

Peter Carlin is co-founder and joint managing director at Logicearth Learning Services, an Irish tech company acquired last month by Creative Engagement, the London-based communications group. Logicearth develops training programmes for companies such as Allianz Group, Fexco and Jazz Pharmaceuticals. It employs 25 people at its Belfast headquarters and another office in Dublin.

The best career advice I can give anyone is to build a strong network. I can’t overstate the importance of this...