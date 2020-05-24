This Working Life: ‘I share our knowledge freely. The return is huge’

Peter Carlin is co-founder and joint managing director at Logicearth Learning Services, an Irish tech company acquired last month by Creative Engagement, the London-based communications group. Logicearth develops training programmes for companies such as Allianz Group, Fexco and Jazz Pharmaceuticals. It employs 25 people at its Belfast headquarters and another office in Dublin.
The best career advice I can give anyone is to build a strong network. I can’t overstate the importance of this...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team