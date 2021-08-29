This Working Life: ‘I firmly believe change should be embraced as it brings about new challenges and opportunities’
Clear communication, transparency and collaboration help create a positive working environment in the ever-evolving telecommunications sector, according to Elaine Carey of Three Ireland and Three UK
Elaine Carey is chief commercial officer at Three Ireland and Three UK. She previously worked for Digicel and Eircom.
I joined Three in 2008 as head of sales, subsequently becoming sales and marketing director and now chief commercial officer since 2013. In 2020 I was delighted to extend my remit and be appointed chief commercial officer for Three UK in addition to Three Ireland, an opportunity that has already allowed me to drive...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
How to manage: The ins and outs of hiring from abroad
As unemployment numbers fall, employers are looking to foreign candidates to fill vacancies, but it’s important to understand the differences between the various types of permits
This Working Life: Online business is about more than just a way to sell something
There are many ways a company can increase its online offering that go beyond simple selling, and every business should be looking at how they can do that
This Working Life: Survey highlights the impact of ‘managing it all’ on women’s careers
Organisations need to change how they develop female talent in order to attract and retain leaders into the future as many women struggle to maintain a work-life balance, and the pandemic has made it worse
This Working Life: Why everyone benefits from closing the gender pay gap
Irish companies will soon be required to publish data on their gender pay gap – and that’s a hugely positive development