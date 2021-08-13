This Working Life: Hybrid working requires a rethink of our office spaces

The move to working from home in March 2020 was swift, and left many businesses scrambling to make it work. Although businesses didn’t know exactly how it would go, everyone was in it together.

This model, however, is not sustainable, nor is it what many people want long term. Zoom fatigue, isolation, the blur between work and home, and an always-on habit threaten mental wellbeing. In many businesses, there are team members who were...