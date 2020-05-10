Sunday May 10, 2020
This Working Life: How working from home could become a semi-permanent arrangement

When the pandemic eventually ends, many workers may be keen to continue working from home, leaving employers with a decision to make

10th May, 2020
Remote working: many employees who have started working from home due to Covid-19 may wish to continue doing so after the pandemic

When the Covid-19 restrictions are eventually lifted, employers will need to have plans in place to help staff get back to normal.

For many companies, putting working-from-home options in place in recent weeks may have been an entirely new venture, and one they had not previously considered.

While the initial instinct may be to return all staff to previous working arrangements once the pandemic is over, some companies and their employees who have been satisfied...

