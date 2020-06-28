This Working Life: How to promote employees’ wellbeing while remote working

The way we work has been flipped on its head. Almost overnight, many of us went from being predominantly in the office to home working.
Putting this into context, a recent HRLocker survey of 370 Irish businesses revealed that prior to the crisis, less than 10 per cent of employees regularly worked remotely at 61 per cent of organisations. Now, 73 per cent of companies say that more than 75 per cent of their workforce is working remotely.
More significantly,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team