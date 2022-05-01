This Working Life: How to persuade your employer of the benefits of working remotely
Employers are not legally obliged to permit working from home, so workers who wish to do so must prepare and set out their case well if it is to be considered
Ciara Connolly is the associate director at Excel Recruitment
Remote working is here to stay in many industries, and it has brought positives for both employers and employees alike. However, its feasibility is hugely dependent on the role and the industry in question.
Remote or hybrid working can be a really good fit for an organisation in professional services such as IT, communications and finance. It benefits employees by removing commute times and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
This Working Life: New EU directive aims to bring parental leave into the modern age
Ireland has until August of this year to implement the EU Work-life Balance Directive
This Working Life: ‘It’s important to be yourself and show off your skills – it also makes it harder for the less deserving to take the credit’ – Tommy Kearns, chief executive, Xtremepush
The best companies allow people to achieve while leaving room for mistakes and growth
This Working Life: ‘It’s vital to be fully committed to the success of the organisation you work for. And demonstrably so’ – Paul O’Donnell, chief executive of HRM Search Partners
Recruitment is a perfect career path for people who are innately curious and who want to understand what motivates both employers and candidates, says Paul O’Donnell of HRM Search Partners
This Working Life: We must rewire our mindset to connect to the circular economy
A new bill paves the way for the development of a vibrant repurposing market to become the norm for businesses and consumers alike