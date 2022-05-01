Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

This Working Life: How to persuade your employer of the benefits of working remotely

Employers are not legally obliged to permit working from home, so workers who wish to do so must prepare and set out their case well if it is to be considered

Ciara Connolly
1st May, 2022
This Working Life: How to persuade your employer of the benefits of working remotely
To achieve the end-goal of a happy and productive workforce, employers and employees must collaborate on a workable and acceptable solution for both

Ciara Connolly is the associate director at Excel Recruitment

Remote working is here to stay in many industries, and it has brought positives for both employers and employees alike. However, its feasibility is hugely dependent on the role and the industry in question.

Remote or hybrid working can be a really good fit for an organisation in professional services such as IT, communications and finance. It benefits employees by removing commute times and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ireland has until August 2022 to implement the EU Work-life Balance Directive, which aims to modernise existing EU frameworks to support a better work-life balance for parents and carers

This Working Life: New EU directive aims to bring parental leave into the modern age

This Working Life Linda Hynes
Tommy Kearns, chief executive of Xtremepush: ‘Always try to do the right thing. Speak up when there’s a problem, do right by your people and your clients.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

This Working Life: ‘It’s important to be yourself and show off your skills – it also makes it harder for the less deserving to take the credit’ – Tommy Kearns, chief executive, Xtremepush

This Working Life Tommy Kearns
Paul O’Donnell, chief executive of HRM Search Partners: ‘The recruitment industry suits people who are genuinely interested in creating a positive impact on other people’s lives.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

This Working Life: ‘It’s vital to be fully committed to the success of the organisation you work for. And demonstrably so’ – Paul O’Donnell, chief executive of HRM Search Partners

This Working Life Paul O’Donnell
Delivering on a true circular economy will yield positive outcomes from an economic, environmental and social perspective

This Working Life: We must rewire our mindset to connect to the circular economy

This Working Life Ashley McDonnell

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1