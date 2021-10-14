Subscribe Today
This working life: How to make your company a place where people want to stay

People don’t leave jobs; they leave cultures and managers. If leaders are not listening, supporting and developing people, then people will leave in their droves

William Corless
14th October, 2021
Talent loss impacts an organisation on many levels. It hinders productivity and reduces profits and is detrimental to employee morale

The “great resignation” has been coined as a term to highlight the significant challenges facing organisations presented by the new expectations from the workplace, and what hybrid working might look like.

Pre-pandemic, statistics from recruitment companies often showed that there would be a surge of people looking for other job opportunities on Christmas day, the festive season being a particularly reflective time.

The pandemic turned out to be a similarly reflective time. People...

