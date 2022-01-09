Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

This Working Life: How to lead the way in the face of a pandemic

With the psychological effect of the coronavirus continuing to take a toll on workers, here’s what employers can do to help assuage fears

Kate McCormack
9th January, 2022
This Working Life: How to lead the way in the face of a pandemic
Though there is nothing wrong with optimism, it is vital to let your staff know that you too have fears regarding the pandemic. Picture: Getty

When I started writing articles about the psychological effect of Covid-19, I naively imagined I would be writing two or three of them at most. Here we are, almost two years later, and the subject still takes up a huge amount of conversation space, let alone headspace.

For me, it’s always important to evaluate what we can do in certain situations; in other words, how to control the controllables. There are three main things that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Joice Carthy, managing partner, Augustus Cullen Law: ‘I don’t think there is a shortcut around putting in the hard work.’ Picture: Bryan Meade

This Working Life: Joice Carthy, managing partner, Augustus Cullen Law

This Working Life Joice Carthy
It is highly likely that we will start to see a more formal remote working regime developing this year

Four employment law changes to watch out for in 2022

This Working Life Patrick Walshe
Now may be a good time to audit your learning and development strategy. Illustration: Getty

This Working Life: Forget the Great Resignation, move on to the Great Upskilling

This Working Life Adam Coleman
When trust has been broken, no cash incentive can really restore equilibrium to the employer-employee relationship. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: Think carefully before making a counter-offer

This Working Life Donal O’Donoghue

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1