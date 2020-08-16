Sunday August 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

This Working Life: ‘Good relationships are fundamental to success in business’

People do business with people first and foremost, and the bedrock to communication in any work environment is trust

16th August, 2020
Richard O’Dwyer, managing director at Hiscox Ireland: ‘Don’t sit back and wait for someone to ask you to do something. Come up with your own ideas and suggestions.‘ Picture: Arthur Carron

Richard O'Dwyer is managing director at Hiscox Ireland. The insurance firm provides commercial and private client insurance to 18,000 businesses in Ireland and employs close to 40 people in Dublin. The Hiscox Group is headquartered in Bermuda and has 35 branches around the world. O’Dwyer joined the company in 2010 as an underwriter and was appointed to his current role in April 2018.

I didn’t do great at college. I was 24 by the time I...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Blended work settings to become the norm post-pandemic

A study by PeopleSource has found that 84 per cent of workers now place a greater emphasis on flexibility, and that between one and three days in the office is the ideal for most

Rachel Tubridy | 4 hours ago

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing careers in corporate Ireland this week

Elaine O'Regan | 4 hours ago

Is it time to put compulsory retirement age out to pasture?

As life expectancy rises, more people are choosing to work beyond 65 – which brings with it implications for business and workers alike

Patrick Walshe | 4 hours ago