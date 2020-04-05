Sunday April 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

This Working Life: Getting the benefits of a more connected culture

In this strange new normal, interactive experiences matter more than ever

5th April, 2020
Technology is helping to address the need for human connection

In the age of physical distancing, with schools, restaurants and pubs closed and every social event for the foreseeable future put on hold, there’s one thing that refuses to be cancelled: human connection.

Extended families are making more of an effort to use video chat. Colleagues who may have rarely seen each other outside the office are organising video happy hours to unwind at the end of the week. Families are reminded of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

This working life: Caroline Geoghegan of CG Business Consulting

Be prepared to take plenty of hard knocks along the way when running a company, according to Caroline Geoghegan of CG Business Consulting

Caroline Geoghegan | 3 hours ago

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing career in corporate Ireland this week

Elaine O'Regan | 3 hours ago

Covid-19: Will the employee subsidy scheme be enough?

Reservations are already being expressed about the initiative, which was signed into law last weekend

David Pearson | 3 hours ago