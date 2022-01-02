Subscribe Today
This Working Life

This Working Life: Forget the Great Resignation, move on to the Great Upskilling

If you want to boost staff morale and bolster dwindling numbers, start providing colleagues with the opportunity to learn, develop and grow in the workplace

Adam Coleman
2nd January, 2022
This Working Life: Forget the Great Resignation, move on to the Great Upskilling
Now may be a good time to audit your learning and development strategy. Illustration: Getty

You’ve seen the news and heard the warnings. Employees are dissatisfied with their jobs and threaten to leave their employers in search of better development opportunities.

But what if those learning and development opportunities could all be found at your company, so your existing employees didn’t have to leave? Would we see more workers staying in their old jobs because their old jobs always feel fresh and exciting?

Research says yes,...

