Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

This Working Life: Finding the balance to make a success of new hybrid working practices

Employees show no desire to go back to pre-pandemic ways of working and businesses that take a positive and flexible approach to hybrid strategies are more likely to retain staff

Anne Sheehan
8th May, 2022
This Working Life: Finding the balance to make a success of new hybrid working practices
Workers’ priorities now include flexible working hours, a desire for a more positive work culture, and strong health and wellbeing policies

Anne Sheehan is the general manager of Microsoft Ireland

The pandemic has taught many businesses the importance of flexibility and agility when managing their workforce in an ever-changing environment. This, on the surface, appears to be a meeting of minds between employers and employees – a balance between flexibility and purpose.

However, trends in the last 12 months have highlighted a disconnect between businesses and employees as the hybrid paradox has led to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Clara Walsh of Workvivo: ‘I want to love and enjoy what I’m doing, and I’ve been really fortunate in that I’ve never had a job I didn’t like.’ Picture: John Allen

This Working Life: ‘Work is supposed to be fun and doesn’t have to be serious all of the time’ – Clara Walsh, head of customer and employee experience at Workvivo

This Working Life Clara Walsh
A working hub should provide a secure and safe working environment for its users

This Working Life: Thinking of setting up a remote working hub? You should start by asking who is going to use it

This Working Life Caitriona Montgomery
Ireland has until August 2022 to implement the EU Work-life Balance Directive, which aims to modernise existing EU frameworks to support a better work-life balance for parents and carers

This Working Life: New EU directive aims to bring parental leave into the modern age

This Working Life Linda Hynes
To achieve the end-goal of a happy and productive workforce, employers and employees must collaborate on a workable and acceptable solution for both

This Working Life: How to persuade your employer of the benefits of working remotely

This Working Life Ciara Connolly

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1