This Working Life: Family firms need to plan ahead for succession
The looming pensions crisis means many people may end up working past the age of 65, but policy has not been adjusted to support this change for family business owners
Family-owned and operated businesses are a key engine of the Irish economy, employing nearly one million people across more than 170,000 firms.
Despite the difficulties of the last 18 months, the overall sentiment in the sector is positive and confident. In research, conducted by Smith & Williamson, the professional services firm where I work, in partnership with the Family Business Network, 80 per cent of owners recently said they would create new jobs over the next...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
This Working Life: ‘One of the most important and powerful skills is self-awareness’
Paul Dooley of Typetec, the IT services provider, says that although making mistakes is a hard lesson, we can learn from it and do better next time
This Working Life: Ask the right questions to find the best solutions for how to make your office safe
The needs of every worker have to be considered when creating a phased plan for the return to the workplace
This Working Life: Time to set a pathway for future of e-invoicing in Ireland
New technologies are making possible the prospect of companies of all sizes embracing this electronic form of billing for the first time
How to manage: Maintaining a healthy work/life balance in the post-Covid workplace
A company survey reveals that over 80 per cent of the Speed Fibre Group workforce is happy to work from home for most of the week, while some presence in the office needs to be maintained