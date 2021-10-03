Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

This Working Life: Family firms need to plan ahead for succession

The looming pensions crisis means many people may end up working past the age of 65, but policy has not been adjusted to support this change for family business owners

Con Casey
3rd October, 2021
This Working Life: Family firms need to plan ahead for succession
Policymakers should ensure reliefs and incentives work for family businesses of all shapes and sizes, while family firms need to plan for succession before retirement

Family-owned and operated businesses are a key engine of the Irish economy, employing nearly one million people across more than 170,000 firms.

Despite the difficulties of the last 18 months, the overall sentiment in the sector is positive and confident. In research, conducted by Smith & Williamson, the professional services firm where I work, in partnership with the Family Business Network, 80 per cent of owners recently said they would create new jobs over the next...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Paul Dooley of Typetec: ‘One thing that doesn’t work, and that I can’t stand, is micro-management.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

This Working Life: ‘One of the most important and powerful skills is self-awareness’

This Working Life Paul Dooley 2 hours ago
Leaving the workplace in March 2020 disrupted many people’s routines, as will the return to the workplace this autumn. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: Ask the right questions to find the best solutions for how to make your office safe

This Working Life John Gallagher 2 days ago
Irish businesses risk falling behind their European competitors in the area of e-invoicing

This Working Life: Time to set a pathway for future of e-invoicing in Ireland

This Working Life Paul Kearns 1 week ago
The future is hybrid: many workers are attracted by the idea of working from home, but offices can also be a place for collaboration, networking, coaching and socialising

How to manage: Maintaining a healthy work/life balance in the post-Covid workplace

This Working Life Claire Murphy 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1