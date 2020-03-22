Sunday March 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

This Working Life: Employers must take steps to protect their business

In the current worldwide turbulence, companies need to be acutely aware of the basic measures that must be taken and the contingency plans that must be implemented

22nd March, 2020
Many employers will find paying employees won’t be feasible on a temporary or an ongoing basis. Picture: RollingNews

The events of the past few weeks have brought uncertainty and unease into our lives, over both public health and the economy. Employers should already be aware of the various steps they need to take to protect their staff‘‘s health and safety.

With the situation developing rapidly, however, they will also need to consider what contingency plans they should be putting in place to facilitate business continuity.

On this front, we need...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

This Working Life: ‘Always be fair, give people a chance, but also tackle poor performance and attitude’

A little understanding goes a long way towards smoothing things over in the world of business, according to Lisa-Nicole Dunne of Independent College Dublin

Lisa-Nicole Dunne | 2 hours ago

Movers and Shakers

Who‘s changing careers in corporate Ireland

Elaine O'Regan | 2 hours ago

Why working from home can work for you and your business

The switch may have been forced upon many of us, but a study found employees benefited from the flexibility and became more productive

Eoghan Tomás McDermott | 2 hours ago