Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

This Working Life: Don’t flash the cash when rewarding staff at year’s end

Financial incentives can result in comparison and resentment among colleagues, and taxes can take much of the good out of them anyway

Anne Reilly
7th November, 2021
This Working Life: Don’t flash the cash when rewarding staff at year’s end
Cash is not always king: pay-related bonuses often backfire as a reward and incentive for staff. Picture: Getty/iStockphoto

With the end of the year looming, and so many employees having worked long hours in isolation throughout 2021, businesses are turning their attention to finding a way to reward employees for their dedication. However, a challenging year may have exhausted any cash reserves, and many managers will have to carefully consider their incentive programmes.

Motivating employees can be challenging at the best of times, but when it’s combined with financial incentives it can often create...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Trying to tackle all of a business’s emissions is daunting. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: Don’t take on the world in one go

This Working Life Donal Daly 5 hours ago
Niamh Geraghty, partner at Deloitte Ireland: ‘It is incredibly fulfilling to be involved in shaping how the future of our business will look.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

This Working Life: ‘We trust our people to make the right choices’

This Working Life Niamh Geraghty 5 hours ago
Location constraints have changed since the pandemic and a large proportion of work can now be done anywhere, and everywhere. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: Borderless thinking can broaden your firm’s hiring horizon

This Working Life Rob Shannon 1 week ago
The state’s progress in delivering digital services is one of the most fundamental metrics for innovation. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: Why state needs to improve vital delivery of digital service

This Working Life Enda Leahy 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1