This Working Life: Borderless thinking can broaden your firm’s hiring horizon
The pandemic has brought about a more flexible approach to business whereby the successful firms will be the ones that can accommodate remote working as well as in-person collaboration
Last year, amid the chaos of the pandemic, the government of Barbados did something highly innovative. It launched the welcome stamp, a visa for individuals whose work is location independent, inviting remote workers from all over the world to make the island their office.
As the world closed down, Barbados opened up to the future of work and the 2,796 applications for the pass suggest it was a clever move.
Location constraints have changed since the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
This Working Life: Why state needs to improve vital delivery of digital service
It’s easy to forget how much we rely on the government in this particular area, and that innovation, jobs and economic growth follow every improvement made to it
How I manage: ‘As a leader, the best thing you can give people is your time – quality time where you actively listen’
Promoting women in Stem (science, technology, engineering and maths) is now a priority and a passion for Anna Rafferty of Johnson & Johnson Ireland
This working life: ‘To achieve anything, you must choose a challenge and step out of your comfort zone’
Giving people the opportunity to master a task or challenge and empowering them to make decisions emphasises independence, adaptability and trust
This working life: Schools must do better to ensure Stem leaves no girl behind
A recent survey found that more than half of teenage girls interested in studying engineering and construction studies did not have access to these subjects in school