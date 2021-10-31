Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

This Working Life: Borderless thinking can broaden your firm’s hiring horizon

The pandemic has brought about a more flexible approach to business whereby the successful firms will be the ones that can accommodate remote working as well as in-person collaboration

Rob Shannon
31st October, 2021
This Working Life: Borderless thinking can broaden your firm’s hiring horizon
Location constraints have changed since the pandemic and a large proportion of work can now be done anywhere, and everywhere. Picture: Getty

Last year, amid the chaos of the pandemic, the government of Barbados did something highly innovative. It launched the welcome stamp, a visa for individuals whose work is location independent, inviting remote workers from all over the world to make the island their office.

As the world closed down, Barbados opened up to the future of work and the 2,796 applications for the pass suggest it was a clever move.

Location constraints have changed since the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The state’s progress in delivering digital services is one of the most fundamental metrics for innovation. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: Why state needs to improve vital delivery of digital service

This Working Life Enda Leahy 6 hours ago
Anna Rafferty, director of strategy at Johnson &amp; Johnson Ireland. ‘We need a more diverse Stem workforce if we are going to really unleash our potential to change the trajectory of health for humanity.’ Picture: Michael Dillon

How I manage: ‘As a leader, the best thing you can give people is your time – quality time where you actively listen’

This Working Life Anna Rafferty 2 days ago
Dr Thorsten Giesecke, general manager of the commercial business for Janssen Sciences Ireland: ‘It can take a while to build trust, but not long to destroy it, so you need to be consistent.’ Picture: Jason Clarke

This working life: ‘To achieve anything, you must choose a challenge and step out of your comfort zone’

This Working Life Dr Thorsten Giesecke 1 week ago
Just 8.9 per cent of sixth year girls took two or more Leaving Certificate Stem subjects – excluding maths and biology – in 2019, compared to 40.1 per cent for boys

This working life: Schools must do better to ensure Stem leaves no girl behind

This Working Life Gillian Keating 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1