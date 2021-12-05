Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

This Working Life: Beware of the cultural gaps when entering new online markets

Setting up a website in a new country involves a lot more than just using a new language, there are subtle cultural and economic differences to take into account too

Patrick Thornton
5th December, 2021
This Working Life: Beware of the cultural gaps when entering new online markets
Pampers’ first advertising campaign in Japan in 1976 confused customers as the tale of a stork delivering a baby wasn't part of Japanese folklore

Globalisation has had a profound effect on the e-commerce industry. It has opened up international markets for businesses to sell to customers around the world and allowed them to take full advantage of shopping trends.

Many European and US brands are looking beyond their traditional home and nearby local markets to expand their global footprint in the hope of getting a greater slice of the $3.3 trillion global online shopping market.

This can come with potential...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

John Hoade, wine specialist at Barnhill Stores in Dalkey, south Co Dublin: ‘In certain retail environments there can be a lack of empathy and understanding about wine. It can be considered a loss leader, rather than the wonderful stand-alone product that it is.’ Picture:

Interview with John Hoade, wine specialist: ‘Earning somebody’s trust, keeping it and having integrity are vital when it comes to maintaining a good impression’

This Working Life John Hoade
Employers need to check in regularly with their staff, ensure that employees are happy and generally do as much as they can to provide support and assistance where needed

This Working Life: How to avoid the risks of remote working

This Working Life Patrick Walshe
Pat Lucey, co-founder and chief executive, Aspira: ‘I always encourage people to have and to display intellectual curiosity.’ Picture: Cathal Noonan

Interview with Pat Lucey of Aspira: ‘People who are curious about a job will learn a whole lot more than those who just want to get the job done’

This Working Life Pat Lucey
A reformed pension system is needed now more than ever, as Ireland’s ageing population is putting into sharp focus the sustainability of the state pension. Picture: Getty Images/Westend61

A fairer and more resilient pension system benefits us all

This Working Life Rachael Ingle

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1