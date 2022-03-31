Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

This Working Life: ‘Be consistent, show the business and your colleagues that you add value’ – Louise McKeown of Magnet +

The marketing director of Magnet + believes that everyone has a talent or skill that they can bring to a business or team

Louise McKeown
31st March, 2022
This Working Life: ‘Be consistent, show the business and your colleagues that you add value’ – Louise McKeown of Magnet +
Louise McKeown, marketing director of Magnet +: ‘In sales you live or die by networking, not networking for the sake of networking, but seeking out and talking to people who can help you and who you can help.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

In my 20s, all I wanted was to earn as much as I could – it didn’t matter what the hours were, or whether I worked days, nights and weekends. During my late 20s and early 30s, I thankfully got some perspective.

Maybe that came from getting married or becoming a mum, but wherever it came from, I am delighted I found it. Perspective has helped me focus on my career, and what...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Businesses are under pressure when it comes to retaining talent, but those which take a strategic and inclusive approach will be more attractive to employees

This Working Life: Want to retain talent? Try improving the the employee experience

This Working Life Sarah McDonough
Many SMEs, when acquiring new offices, are excited about the move, but are unaware of the costs and time implications involved in the process

Moving office should be exciting but it can cost more time and money than necessary if not properly planned

This Working Life James Mulhall
Under the new regime, employees will be entitled to three days’ paid sick leave this year. This is due to then go up to five next year, seven in 2024 and ten days in 2025. Picture: Getty/iStockphoto

This Working Life: Employers should prepare now for new sick pay rules

This Working Life Patrick Walshe
Frank O’Dea, chief innovation officer for EY in Ireland: ‘I’m an advocate for getting as much international experience as possible.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

This Working Life: ‘Any success I’ve had in my career is due to the teams I’ve worked with’ - Frank O’Dea of EY Ireland

This Working Life Frank O'Dea

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1