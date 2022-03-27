Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

This Working Life: ‘Any success I’ve had in my career is due to the teams I’ve worked with’ - Frank O’Dea of EY Ireland

EY Ireland’s chief innovation and transformation officer is a firm believer that accommodating diversity of thought is key to business success

Frank O'Dea
27th March, 2022
This Working Life: ‘Any success I’ve had in my career is due to the teams I’ve worked with’ - Frank O’Dea of EY Ireland
Frank O’Dea, chief innovation officer for EY in Ireland: ‘I’m an advocate for getting as much international experience as possible.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

My role at EY Ireland involves me in every part of the business. It’s a very exciting time, with new technologies rapidly evolving and presenting great opportunities for our clients and their customers.

My job is twofold: to help our clients see the latest technology through a business lens, and to transform how EY operates in the future by incorporating technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into every service we provide.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

To achieve real success in a post pandemic world, a happy work environment is key. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: How we socialise needs to evolve for the new work environment

This Working Life Julie Blakeney
Under the new regime, employees will be entitled to three days’ paid sick leave this year. This is due to then go up to five next year, seven in 2024 and ten days in 2025. Picture: Getty/iStockphoto

This Working Life: Employers should prepare now for new sick pay rules

This Working Life Patrick Walshe
The Central Bank: likely to update its existing fitness and probity regime

This Working Life: Why your fitness and probity regime needs to be up to standard

This Working Life Louise Harrison
Scarp is not a panacea to resolve a company’s financial difficulties, but it can afford viable companies a framework for restructuring

This Working Life: How Scarp can offer a lifeline to ailing smaller business

This Working Life Declan Taite

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1