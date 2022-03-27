This Working Life: ‘Any success I’ve had in my career is due to the teams I’ve worked with’ - Frank O’Dea of EY Ireland
EY Ireland’s chief innovation and transformation officer is a firm believer that accommodating diversity of thought is key to business success
My role at EY Ireland involves me in every part of the business. It’s a very exciting time, with new technologies rapidly evolving and presenting great opportunities for our clients and their customers.
My job is twofold: to help our clients see the latest technology through a business lens, and to transform how EY operates in the future by incorporating technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into every service we provide.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
This Working Life: How we socialise needs to evolve for the new work environment
Business leaders may need to look at how they frame culture within their organisation and take a more active part in their employees’ socialising
This Working Life: Employers should prepare now for new sick pay rules
Until now, Irish employers have not been obliged to pay employees during sick leave, but new legislation changes that
This Working Life: Why your fitness and probity regime needs to be up to standard
Canny financial services employers should check their recruitment and employment policies against fitness and probity standards ahead of Central Bank updates
This Working Life: How Scarp can offer a lifeline to ailing smaller business
The Small Company Administrative Rescue Process allows firms to restructure their balance sheets in a quick and cost-efficient way