Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

This Working Life: Anne O’Leary on how employers can do more to support staff through fertility treatment and pregnancy

Vodafone's recently launched fertility and pregnancy policies are designed not just to offer flexibility and paid leave, but a wider range of support services

Anne O'Leary
6th April, 2022
This Working Life: Anne O’Leary on how employers can do more to support staff through fertility treatment and pregnancy
When it comes to gender equality, we can only create a truly inclusive culture by ensuring we have two things: behaviours that are free of bias and business structures and policies that drive fairness. Picture: Getty

Anne O’Leary is the chief executive of Vodafone Ireland

As we continue to push boundaries and strive for greater equality in the workplace, we need to better understand the employee journey and life cycle of our people. We also need to reflect this in our policies and this is particularly true with regard to women in the workplace.

According to recent research we conducted among employees and experts in the area,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ireland needs to reduce or remove the barriers that exist for people moving to this country and for those based here who can now work in a different jurisdiction.

This Working Life: Why Ireland must act to retain its competitive advantage

This Working Life Lorraine Griffin
Louise McKeown, marketing director of Magnet +: ‘In sales you live or die by networking, not networking for the sake of networking, but seeking out and talking to people who can help you and who you can help.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

This Working Life: ‘Be consistent, show the business and your colleagues that you add value’ – Louise McKeown of Magnet +

This Working Life Louise McKeown
Businesses are under pressure when it comes to retaining talent, but those which take a strategic and inclusive approach will be more attractive to employees

This Working Life: Want to retain talent? Try improving the the employee experience

This Working Life Sarah McDonough
Many SMEs, when acquiring new offices, are excited about the move, but are unaware of the costs and time implications involved in the process

Moving office should be exciting but it can cost more time and money than necessary if not properly planned

This Working Life James Mulhall

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1