This Working Life: Anne O’Leary of Vodafone on how employers can do more to support staff through fertility treatment, pregnancy and surrogacy
Vodafone's recently launched fertility and pregnancy policies are designed not just to offer flexibility and paid leave, but a wider range of support services
Anne O’Leary is the chief executive of Vodafone Ireland
As we continue to push boundaries and strive for greater equality in the workplace, we need to better understand the employee journey and life cycle of our people. We also need to reflect this in our policies and this is particularly true with regard to women in the workplace.
According to recent research we conducted among employees and experts in the area,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
This Working Life: Why Ireland must act to retain its competitive advantage in the international jobs market
Reducing processing times for people coming to work here and improving our personal tax system are just two ways to ensure that Ireland can compete
This Working Life: ‘Be consistent, show the business and your colleagues that you add value’ – Louise McKeown of Magnet +
The marketing director of Magnet + believes that everyone has a talent or skill that they can bring to a business or team
This Working Life: Want to retain talent? Try improving the the employee experience
While salaries remain a core consideration for employees, other aspects such as hybrid working options and healthcare benefits are also important
Moving office should be exciting but it can cost more time and money than necessary if not properly planned
Businesses considering changing premises should be aware of the issues that can arise, such as lease terms, legal issues, office fitout and staff requirements