This Working Life: ‘Always be fair, give people a chance, but also tackle poor performance and attitude’

Lisa-Nicole Dunne is group commercial director at Independent College Dublin. Founded in 2007, the college offers Quality and Qualifications Ireland-accredited courses in business, marketing and accounting and finance. It has more than 700 students from 14 countries and a further 300 professional students undertaking diplomas and certificate courses in subjects such as data analytics for business. The college runs a radio production and podcasting course in conjunction with Today FM, and a masters in dispute...