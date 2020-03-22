This Working Life: ‘Always be fair, give people a chance, but also tackle poor performance and attitude’

Lisa-Nicole Dunne is group commercial director at Independent College Dublin. Founded in 2007, the college offers Quality and Qualifications Ireland-accredited courses in business, marketing and accounting and finance. It has more than 700 students from 14 countries and a further 300 professional students undertaking diplomas and certificate courses in subjects such as data analytics for business. The college runs a radio production and podcasting course in conjunction with Today FM, and a masters in dispute...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team