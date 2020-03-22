Sunday March 22, 2020
This Working Life: ‘Always be fair, give people a chance, but also tackle poor performance and attitude’

A little understanding goes a long way towards smoothing things over in the world of business, according to Lisa-Nicole Dunne of Independent College Dublin

22nd March, 2020
Lisa-Nicole Dunneof Independent College Dublin: ‘I like to rally people behind a shared ambitious vision’ Picture: Bryan Meade

Lisa-Nicole Dunne is group commercial director at Independent College Dublin. Founded in 2007, the college offers Quality and Qualifications Ireland-accredited courses in business, marketing and accounting and finance. It has more than 700 students from 14 countries and a further 300 professional students undertaking diplomas and certificate courses in subjects such as data analytics for business. The college runs a radio production and podcasting course in conjunction with Today FM, and a masters in dispute...

