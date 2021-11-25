Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

This Working Life: After flexibility and remote working, next is the four-day week

In the battle for talent today, work-life balance and paid leave are high on the list for potential employees when considering any rewards package on offer

John Donoghue
25th November, 2021
This Working Life: After flexibility and remote working, next is the four-day week
‘We’ve found that people are as productive on four extended days as they are on five eight-hour days.’ Picture: Getty

It feels like every day begins with a new jobs announcement. Employers are competing for talent like never before and driving unsustainable wage inflation in the economy.

Competition creates innovation, and the next battleground for talent may well be working time. Who will be the first large-scale employer to offer a four-day workweek in Ireland? We don't know, but one thing is for sure: employees will vote with their feet.

China's tech titans, which were...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Well-drafted employment contracts containing appropriate notice, garden leave, confidential information and restrictive covenants will be essential in the case of high levels of staff turnover. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: How to lessen the fallout of employee exodus

This Working Life Joanne Hyde
Some boards are still relying on their own networks, which is not an open, transparent or independent process. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: Why every board must have a succession plan

This Working Life Maura Quinn
Niamh O’Flanagain, ballerina with Ballet Ireland: ‘It\&#039;s about the small steps that add up to change.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Niamh O’Flanagain: ‘Most things you learn can’t be taught, you learn on the job, often from making mistakes’

This Working Life Niamh O'Flanagain
Dr Yvonne Barnes-Holmes: ‘Trying to be liked by others never works. Trying to be you is hard, but always works.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Dr Yvonne Barnes-Holmes interview: ‘Don’t try to impress anyone, instead try to inspire and influence people who matter to you’

This Working Life Yvonne Barnes-Holmes

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1