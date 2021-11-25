This Working Life: After flexibility and remote working, next is the four-day week

It feels like every day begins with a new jobs announcement. Employers are competing for talent like never before and driving unsustainable wage inflation in the economy.

Competition creates innovation, and the next battleground for talent may well be working time. Who will be the first large-scale employer to offer a four-day workweek in Ireland? We don't know, but one thing is for sure: employees will vote with their feet.

China's tech titans, which were...