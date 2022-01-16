This Working Life: Adele Cooper chief revenue officer of &Open

In brief

Adele Cooper is chief revenue officer of &Open, an Irish gifting platform that helps companies to send gifts at scale. Established in 2017, it employs close to 70 people and is planning to fill 100 new roles by the end of the year. Cooper previously worked as a consultant for Wayflyer, the ecommerce financing company; as country manager for Pinterest UK, the image-sharing service, and as a director in...