Tuesday January 21, 2020
The year’s most wanted: the roles firms are looking to fill in 2020

Business intelligence analysts top the list of most sought-after roles for 2020, followed by DevOps engineers, according to a new report by Hays Ireland

19th January, 2020
There continues to be a demand for skills in technology and construction

The top ten roles that companies want to fill at the start of 2020 have been revealed by Hays Ireland.

Business intelligence (BI) analysts are the most sought-after employees. They study commercial data with the aim of helping companies make profitable business decisions. The job has an annual average salary of €62,000, Hays said.

The second most sought-after is DevOps engineer – which involves getting development and IT operations to work more closely together – followed...

