The year’s most wanted: the roles firms are looking to fill in 2020

The top ten roles that companies want to fill at the start of 2020 have been revealed by Hays Ireland.
Business intelligence (BI) analysts are the most sought-after employees. They study commercial data with the aim of helping companies make profitable business decisions. The job has an annual average salary of €62,000, Hays said.
The second most sought-after is DevOps engineer – which involves getting development and IT operations to work more closely together – followed...
