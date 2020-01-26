'Talk less, listen more and agree a shared goal to work towards'

Stephen Sheehan is director of sales and relationship management at BNY Mellon Pershing in Dublin, a position he has held since August 2018. BNY Mellon Pershing is an investment company comprising wealth managers, broker-dealers, intermediaries and financial advisers. Headquartered in the US, it opened an Irish office in 2004 and employs 25 people in Dublin.

I had a tendency to talk too much when I was starting out in my career. I’ve since learned to listen...