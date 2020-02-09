‘Strong leadership is about clear, open and honest communication’

Olivia Lynch is a tax partner at KPMG in Dublin. She joined the “Big Four” accountancy firm in 2002, having worked for two years at Arthur Andersen. She was appointed to her current role in 2003 and leads KPMG’s M&A and infrastructure tax practices team in Dublin. Lynch is also head of tax markets and co-head of KPMG Private Enterprise. KPMG employs 3,300 people at four offices on the island of Ireland. It recently announced...