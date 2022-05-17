Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

State may cut number of reasons employers can give for refusing remote work requests

The remote working bill has proved controversial with unions, partly because it gives businesses 13 grounds on which to refuse a worker’s remote work request

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
17th May, 2022
State may cut number of reasons employers can give for refusing remote work requests
Under the draft legislation, published in January by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, employers are able to refuse to grant an employee’s right to work remotely on at least 13 different grounds. Picture: RollingNews

The government is considering a plan to make it easier to work from home by reducing the number of justifications an employer can offer for refusing an employee’s request, politicians will hear tomorrow.

Officials from the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment (DETE) will appear in front of an Oireachtas committee to discuss a bill that would give workers the right to ask if they can work remotely, rather than in the office.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Social media is a critical space to positively influence buying decisions across all generations. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: Why getting the right mix of personal and automated service is key to customer experience

This Working Life Daniela Illuminati
Jayne O’Keeffe, vice-president of Europe at Lyre’s Spirit Company: ‘I try to lead by example and create a genuine belief in the purpose of what we are pursuing.’ Picture: John Allen

This Working Life: ‘You can be the best worker in the world, but that won’t get you promoted. Instead, aim for influence which is long-lasting’ – Jayne O’Keeffe, vice-president of Europe at Lyre’s Spirit Company

This Working Life Jayne O’Keeffe
Understanding the impact of sustainability on the competitiveness of your business and the resilience of your supply chain, while reducing waste, protecting water and managing emissions, can feel overwhelming

This Working Life: Measuring up to the challenges of a sustainable business model

This Working Life Ingrid De Doncker
Clara Walsh of Workvivo: ‘I want to love and enjoy what I’m doing, and I’ve been really fortunate in that I’ve never had a job I didn’t like.’ Picture: John Allen

This Working Life: ‘Work is supposed to be fun and doesn’t have to be serious all of the time’ – Clara Walsh, head of customer and employee experience at Workvivo

This Working Life Clara Walsh

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1