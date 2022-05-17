State may cut number of reasons employers can give for refusing remote work requests
The remote working bill has proved controversial with unions, partly because it gives businesses 13 grounds on which to refuse a worker’s remote work request
The government is considering a plan to make it easier to work from home by reducing the number of justifications an employer can offer for refusing an employee’s request, politicians will hear tomorrow.
Officials from the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment (DETE) will appear in front of an Oireachtas committee to discuss a bill that would give workers the right to ask if they can work remotely, rather than in the office.
