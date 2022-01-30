Remote-ish: How the country’s biggest employers want their staff to embrace a hybrid solution
A Business Post survey of 30 companies reveals that most employers plan to facilitate flexible working
The country’s biggest employers are set to embrace a post-restrictions hybrid working set-up, with few companies intending to offer the right to work from home permanently to staff.
The Business Post asked 30 of the biggest employers in Ireland and large state departments for details of the remote work opportunities being offered to their staff.
The majority of respondents said they have put in place new work-from-home policies for employees. Firms have...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
This Working Life: Health and safety must continue to be a priority in the workplace
Despite the loosening of restrictions, Covid-19 remains a risk and employers will need to follow public health measures to ensure that workers stay healthy
This Working Life: Why it’s time to tap into the talent goldmine of stay-at-home workers
Headhunters looking to fill positions in the finance, legal, pharma and technology sectors should widen their search to include those highly qualified individuals who have taken career breaks to care for children and others
This Working Life: Martina Jennings, chief executive of the Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation
Being willing to acknowledge your own faults as well as supporting and encouraging colleagues are essential aspects of successful teamwork, Martina Jennings says
Ian Guider: Not enough home comforts in Varadkar’s new laws
The Tánaiste’s legislation on working from home has been criticised for being too pro-employer, but there are also legitimate concerns about its impact on businesses