Sunday July 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Reimagining the workplace to create a ‘better normal’

In March, the world of work changed overnight. The opportunity this presents to make the workplace more diverse, inclusive and beneficial for everyone is enormous

5th July, 2020
We have a chance to reimagine the workplace and to come out of the current crisis with a way of working that better reflects women’s roles

The case for diversity in business is established beyond doubt. It leads to better decision-making, enhances the ability to attract and retain talent and, most importantly, improves the bottom line.

The 30% Club Ireland’s mission is to increase the number of women on boards and in senior leadership across Irish business and to do so on a voluntary basis.

Better decision-making and innovation are especially critical to businesses at the moment as we try...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Childcare challenges set to continue for workers and employers

As long as Covid-19 remains an issue, so will childcare – making flexibility key for management and staff alike

Derek McKay | 6 hours ago

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing careers in corporate Ireland this week

Elaine O'Regan | 6 hours ago

‘We are constantly negotiating in our work – even when we don’t realise it’

One of the most vital parts of negotiating is listening, as a problem can’t be solved until it is heard and understood, says Cillian McCarthy, chief executive of Paradyn

Cillian McCarthy | 6 hours ago