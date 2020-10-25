Sunday October 25, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Regions providing fewer than one hub per 1,000 potential remote workers

Analysis carried out by government body as part of plan to boost remote working around the country and reducing the carbon footprint

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
25th October, 2020
One third of the 330 existing co-working hubs in Ireland are in Dublin

There are just 330 hubs for the 387,000 private sector workers who are capable of working remotely, according to a new report.

The government is promoting remote working as a way of boosting employment in the regions and reducing the commutes and carbon footprints of workers.

The first ever regional analysis of the practice has highlighted the low numbers of co-working hubs to encourage local councils and government bodies to develop “additional co-working hubs across Ireland”....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing careers in corporate Ireland today

Elaine O'Regan | 4 hours ago

Insight: How to keep employees connected in a virtual world

It’s easy for staff who are working remotely to feel disengaged so organising events and activities that facilitate interaction are more important than ever

Jayne Lee | 4 hours ago

How I make it work: ‘You need a strong team, you can’t achieve anything on your own’

Teamwork is fundamental to success and you must be prepared to back others as much as yourself

John Gethin | 4 hours ago