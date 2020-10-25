Regions providing fewer than one hub per 1,000 potential remote workers

There are just 330 hubs for the 387,000 private sector workers who are capable of working remotely, according to a new report.

The government is promoting remote working as a way of boosting employment in the regions and reducing the commutes and carbon footprints of workers.

The first ever regional analysis of the practice has highlighted the low numbers of co-working hubs to encourage local councils and government bodies to develop “additional co-working hubs across Ireland”....