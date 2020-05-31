Sunday May 31, 2020
Redundancies are inevitable: here’s how to handle them

As the country reopens, some firms will have no choice but to cut their workforce. These five legal considerations will help ensure employers stay on the right side of the law

31st May, 2020
The redundancy process can be very emotional and stressful for all involved. Employers should view it as a matter of last resort.

Many employers will be forced to cut costs arising from the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Redundancies will unfortunately, but inevitably, be on the increase across many sectors of the economy as government support ceases over the coming months.

The redundancy process can be very emotional and stressful for all involved and, in addition to legal risks, an employer’s values and reputation will be under scrutiny during this time.

