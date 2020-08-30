‘Problems won’t be resolved unless you face them head on’

Paul Henry was recently elected president of Chartered Accountants Ireland. Henry, who took over in the role last May, is a director at Osborne King in Belfast. He joined the property consultancy in 2000, 11 years after qualifying with PricewaterhouseCoopers. Henry specialises in real estate, insolvency and corporate finance. Chartered Accountants Ireland has 28,500 members, both in Ireland and overseas.

Make sure you tell your boss what you do. That’s my biggest career tip. It might...