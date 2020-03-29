'People will do anything for you if they are learning and if they feel appreciated’

Someone close to me advised me to get into business, because it would allow me to have a “real career”. That was really bad advice.
One of my pet hates is this widespread view that people who work in the non-profit sector somehow couldn’t hack it in the “real world” – whatever that is.
In my experience, non-profit leaders are typically talented and agile – and boy, can they...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team