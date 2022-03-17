Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

‘Once you realise that 99 per cent of the issues you come up against aren’t personal, it’s much easier for everybody’

Killian O’Sullivan, the commercial director of the Connacht Distillery, says he has navigated plenty of workplace conflicts in his way up the corporate ladder

Killian O’Sullivan
17th March, 2022
‘Once you realise that 99 per cent of the issues you come up against aren’t personal, it’s much easier for everybody’
Killian O’Sullivan, commercial director of the Connacht Distillery: ‘Talking is the best way to get past these issues. It helps you to understand the challenges and motivations of others in a way that email or WhatsApp simply cannot.’ Picture: Michael McLaughlin

My career has always involved the drinks business, whether working for a drinks company directly, supplying them with product or consulting. From spending summer and Christmas holidays merchandising Club Orange, to my first job working in procurement at C&C, I got a taste for the business and I have never left.

I spent over six years at William Grant & Sons, the Scottish distillers. Before taking up my role at Connacht Distillery, I...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Alternative dispute resolution has the advantages of being private, quicker, cheaper, less adversarial and more efficient than the traditional court process. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: How to save time, money and heartache by resolving conflicts before they reach court

This Working Life Peter O'Malley
Empowering employees to resolve issues can benefit your business. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: Why the personal touch is superior to tech solutions when dealing with complaints

This Working Life Cathy Summers
John Tuohy, founder of OOHPod: ‘Leading by example is the best way to create the right impression in the workplace.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

This Working Life: ‘For me, in-person communication is the best way to achieve business goals’

This Working Life John Tuohy
Many women have aspirations but never take the actions required to make them a reality. Picture: Getty

This Working Life: Self-belief, confidence and ignoring that inner critic are key to women achieving their goals

This Working Life Lucy Gernon

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1