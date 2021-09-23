Subscribe Today
‘No one likes to be micro-managed. If you have hired someone to do a job, let them get on with it’

By being yourself and staying flexible in your approach, you will be able to show colleagues what can be achieved in a business, says Andrew Magowan of The Inside Trek

Andrew Magowan
23rd September, 2021
Andrew Magowan, founder of The Inside Trek: ‘As a lawyer I’m paid for how I think, rather than my specific industry knowledge, and this has enabled me to work in a number of different fascinating businesses and industries’

I left my home in Antrim in 1992 to study law at Oxford. After graduating, I progressed to become a corporate lawyer. I really enjoyed the buzz of working in the City of London on deals that involved long nights and big numbers.

As a result, I didn’t come home too often, but about ten years ago I rented a cottage in Glenarm in Co Antrim, and the trip rekindled my love for Northern Ireland....

