This Working Life

Niamh O’Flanagain: ‘Most things you learn can’t be taught, you learn on the job, often from making mistakes’

How you work within a team and connect with people, and how you deal with change and with stressful situations will determine how you succeed in any profession, says the successful ballerina

Niamh O'Flanagain
19th November, 2021
Niamh O'Flanagain: 'Most things you learn can't be taught, you learn on the job, often from making mistakes'
Niamh O’Flanagain, ballerina with Ballet Ireland: ‘It's about the small steps that add up to change.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

I started dancing with Ballet Ireland in 2018, and this is my fifth season with the company. During my year of graduate training I applied and tried out for companies around the world.

Ballet Ireland was holding an audition in London for their winter season and I remember calling a friend after it and telling her that it was the first one I actually enjoyed.

They offered me an apprentice contract for the first season and...

