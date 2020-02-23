My story so far: ‘Compromise is always needed to reach the end goal’

Shane Crossan is managing partner at O’Flynn Exhams (OFX), the Cork-based legal firm. OFX advises private businesses, financial institutions, charities, insurers and public-sector clients. Established in 1798, it employs close to 50 people, including 23 solicitors.

When I was starting out as a solicitor, someone told me that you’ll know you have reached a good settlement because neither party will be happy with the final deal.

Compromise is always needed, in some...