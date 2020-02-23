Sunday February 23, 2020
My story so far: ‘Compromise is always needed to reach the end goal’

Good management is about creating a dynamic where colleagues feel they can come to you, says Shane Crossan of O’Flynn Exhams law firm

23rd February, 2020
Shane Crossan, managing partner at O’Flynn Exhams: “I’m a firm believer in setting three-, or even five-year career targets.” Picture: John Allen

Shane Crossan is managing partner at O’Flynn Exhams (OFX), the Cork-based legal firm. OFX advises private businesses, financial institutions, charities, insurers and public-sector clients. Established in 1798, it employs close to 50 people, including 23 solicitors.

When I was starting out as a solicitor, someone told me that you’ll know you have reached a good settlement because neither party will be happy with the final deal.

Compromise is always needed, in some...

