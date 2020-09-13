‘My career tip? Avoid making any rigid long-term plans’

Paul Brennan is head of product management at Leveris, the Irish-owned digital banking platform, which employs more than 200 people at its Dublin headquarters and at overseas offices in Brno in the Czech Republic and in Belarus. Brennan joined Leveris five years ago and oversees product strategy and development across all four of the company’s offices, leading a team of 150 people.

The best advice I ever got? “Get off the dancefloor and...