Movers and Shakers: Uniphar appoints new chief people officer

Lorraine Kenny is the new chief people officer at Uniphar, the Irish-headquartered pharma and medtech company. The newly established role is part of the firm’s growth and development strategy. Kenny previously worked at MSD, where she held a global role as executive director and HR leader for Ireland, with additional responsibility for MSD’s manufacturing division in Europe, Middle East and Africa. She previously worked in senior HR roles for Pfizer in the US and Ireland....