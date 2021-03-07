Subscribe Today
This Working Life

Movers and Shakers: Three new partners at Grant Thornton

Brian O’Dwyer, Shona O’Hea and Gareth Cosgrove are promoted at the professional services firm

Elaine O'Regan
7th March, 2021
Brian O’Dwyer, the new management consulting partner at Grant Thornton

A new management consulting partner has been appointed to the financial services advisory business unit at Grant Thornton Ireland. Brian O’Dwyer joined the firm six years ago as a director. Before that, he was a senior manager at Technology One in Sydney, Australia, for three years.

Grant Thornton has also appointed two other new partners. Shona O’Hea has been promoted from director to partner within the firm’s financial accounting and advisory...

