Movers and Shakers: Tara Doyle is appointed chairperson at Matheson

Tara Doyle is the new chairperson at Matheson, the Irish law firm. Doyle joined Matheson in 1994 as a trainee solicitor and will continue in her day-to-day role as head of the firm’s Asset Management and Investment Funds Department, a position she has held since 2016.

A new partner has been appointed to the research and development (R&D) incentives practice at BDO in Ireland. Mark O’Sullivan has been director and head of R&D...