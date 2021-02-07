Movers and Shakers: Tara Doyle is appointed chairperson at Matheson
The head of the law firm’s Asset Management and Investment Funds Department will take on the role
Tara Doyle is the new chairperson at Matheson, the Irish law firm. Doyle joined Matheson in 1994 as a trainee solicitor and will continue in her day-to-day role as head of the firm’s Asset Management and Investment Funds Department, a position she has held since 2016.
A new partner has been appointed to the research and development (R&D) incentives practice at BDO in Ireland. Mark O’Sullivan has been director and head of R&D...
