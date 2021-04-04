Movers and Shakers: SL Controls appoints Pat McGrath as chairman

SL Controls, the software integration firm, has announced Pat McGrath as a non-executive director and chairman of its board. McGrath worked for PM Group for 40 years until 2011. He was the company’s chief executive for 11 years up to 2011, and then served as deputy chairman for a further four years.

Zurich Insurance has appointed Willie Phelan as farm business development manager for the Munster region. Phelan is joining from FBD Insurance where he...