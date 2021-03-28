Movers and Shakers: Sidero appoints new chief executive

Sidero Technology Solutions, the software services company, has appointed Carmel Owens as its new chief executive. She is joining from Sungard Availability Services where she was regional vice-president of sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for one year and general manager for Sungard Availability Services in Ireland for 15 months before that.

