Subscribe Today
Log In

This Working Life

Movers and Shakers: New partner at Mason Hayes & Curran

Sara O’Reilly joins the investment funds team at the law firm from Sanlam Asset Management

Elaine O'Regan
27th December, 2020
Movers and Shakers: New partner at Mason Hayes & Curran
Sara O’Reilly is joining the team at Mason & Hayes

A new partner has been appointed to the investment funds team at Mason Hayes & Curran LLP. Sara O’Reilly is joining the firm from Sanlam Asset Management where she was head of legal in Ireland for three years. Before that, O’Reilly was head of legal and compliance at Londinium and Aran Asset Management for four years.

Waterland Private Equity has appointed a new investment director. Donal Mac Nioclais is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme is scheduled to end on March 31, bringing redundancy risks

How to manage: Six crucial employment law changes in 2021

This Working Life Alan Hickey 1 hour ago
Net Better Off helps business leaders understand the value of a caring corporate culture

How to manage: firms that care for staff fare better

This Working Life Audrey O'Mahony 1 hour ago
Karen Killalea, partner and head of the employment team at Maples and Calder in Ireland: ‘Women in particular have struggled to progress in environments where being present is valued more than individual output’

How I work: ‘Flexibility and trust are the engines that drive a team’

This Working Life Karen Killalea 1 hour ago
If you lead well, your team will follow and the key to good leadership, more so now than ever before, is good communication.

How to work: Five tips for leading your team from a distance

This Working Life Brendan Heneghan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1