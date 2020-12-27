Movers and Shakers: New partner at Mason Hayes & Curran

A new partner has been appointed to the investment funds team at Mason Hayes & Curran LLP. Sara O’Reilly is joining the firm from Sanlam Asset Management where she was head of legal in Ireland for three years. Before that, O’Reilly was head of legal and compliance at Londinium and Aran Asset Management for four years.

Waterland Private Equity has appointed a new investment director. Donal Mac Nioclais is...