Movers and Shakers: New partner at Mason Hayes & Curran
Sara O’Reilly joins the investment funds team at the law firm from Sanlam Asset Management
A new partner has been appointed to the investment funds team at Mason Hayes & Curran LLP. Sara O’Reilly is joining the firm from Sanlam Asset Management where she was head of legal in Ireland for three years. Before that, O’Reilly was head of legal and compliance at Londinium and Aran Asset Management for four years.
Waterland Private Equity has appointed a new investment director. Donal Mac Nioclais is...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
How to manage: Six crucial employment law changes in 2021
While 2020 has not been short of new working practices, there are more developments on the horizon for next year
How to manage: firms that care for staff fare better
Research shows that workers who feel supported and secure are more productive and more likely to perform to their full potential
How I work: ‘Flexibility and trust are the engines that drive a team’
The pandemic has taught us that if you trust your people to get on with their work and give them the tools and the flexibility to do it, we can all deliver, says Karen Killalea of Maples and Calder
How to work: Five tips for leading your team from a distance
Good communication is the key to effective leadership, and it is even more important when working remotely