Movers and Shakers: New country leader for BearingPoint
Partner Gillian O’Sullivan is promoted from technology delivery role
BearingPoint has appointed a new country leader for Ireland. Gillian O’Sullivan has been the firm’s partner with responsibility for technology delivery for the past four years. Before that, she was head of development for six years.
Gary Kiernan is the new director of regulation at the Mental Health Commission. Prior to this appointment, Kiernan was a regional manager with the Health Information and Quality Authority for eight years and...
