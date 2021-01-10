Movers and Shakers: Magnet Networks attracts new managing director
John Delves joins the company from Digicel
Magnet Networks has appointed a new managing director. John Delves is joining from Digicel where he was chief executive for Trinidad and Tobago for two years and group chief commercial officer for two years before that.
MSD has appointed Matt Maher to the position of site lead at its Brinny facility in Co Cork. Maher has been the director of technical operations at the site for the past two years. Before that, he...
