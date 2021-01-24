Movers and Shakers: James Atkinson joins DPD Ireland

DPD Ireland has appointed James Atkinson to the position of sustainability programme manager. Atkinson is joining from Bord Bia where he worked internationally as an origin green ambassador for two years. Before that, Atkinson was brand community manager at Pernod Ricard for five years.

BearingPoint has appointed a new regional leader for seven countries in Europe. Eric Conway has been country leader for Ireland at BearingPoint for the past three years. Before that,...