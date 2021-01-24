Movers and Shakers: James Atkinson joins DPD Ireland
The former Bord Bia ambassador has been appointed to the position of sustainability programme manager
DPD Ireland has appointed James Atkinson to the position of sustainability programme manager. Atkinson is joining from Bord Bia where he worked internationally as an origin green ambassador for two years. Before that, Atkinson was brand community manager at Pernod Ricard for five years.
BearingPoint has appointed a new regional leader for seven countries in Europe. Eric Conway has been country leader for Ireland at BearingPoint for the past three years. Before that,...
