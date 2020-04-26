Sunday April 26, 2020
Movers and Shakers

Who’s changing career in corporate Ireland this week

26th April, 2020
4
Niall O’Connor

* Niall O’Connor has been appointed managing director at Aldi in Ireland and Britain. Prior to this appointment, he was managing director for the Mitchelstown region at Aldi Ireland for six years. O’Connor was also formerly group buying director at Aldi Ireland for three years.

* Ronan Ferry has joined Deloitte Ireland as tax partner and head of tax management consulting. Before this appointment, Ferry was head of tax strategy...

