Movers and Shakers

* Niall O’Connor has been appointed managing director at Aldi in Ireland and Britain. Prior to this appointment, he was managing director for the Mitchelstown region at Aldi Ireland for six years. O’Connor was also formerly group buying director at Aldi Ireland for three years.
* Ronan Ferry has joined Deloitte Ireland as tax partner and head of tax management consulting. Before this appointment, Ferry was head of tax strategy...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team